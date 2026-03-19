Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Controversy: NCW Summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, KD The Devil Producers Amid Growing Outrage

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar after taking the suo motu cognisance of reports alleging "obscenity" and "vulgarity" in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.

According to the statement from NCW, the commission stated that the song "appears to be sexually suggestive and objectionable," which leads to the violations of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter.”

The summons has been issued to the makers and actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt to appear before the commission on March 24 at 12:30 pm. "Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director), directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents. Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," wrote NHRC in their statement.

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On Wednesday, the Union government confirmed that the song 'Sarke Chunari' has been banned following widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria. Addressing the House, Vaishnaw said the government had already acted against the song and reiterated that freedom of speech in India is subject to constitutional limits. The minister emphasised that expression must operate within the framework of reasonable restrictions laid down by the Constitution.

"The song has already been banned," Vaishnaw said during the parliamentary discussion, adding, “I would like to say this clearly that we should follow the reasonable restrictions imposed by the creators of the Constitution of India on freedom of speech.” The minister referred to the provisions under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, which allow restrictions on freedom of speech in the interest of public order, decency, morality, and other concerns.

"Freedom of speech cannot be absolute. It has to be in the context of society and culture. We must follow the reasonable restrictions imposed by the creators of the Constitution," he said, adding, “And in that, very carefully, in the coming time, the way things are spreading rapidly today through digital means, in that, for the protection of the society, especially for the protection of children, for the protection of women, for the protection of the deprived groups of the society, whatever hard actions should be taken, the government is ready to take them.”

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