Toxic First Look: Yash 'Unleashes' His Bold Avatar As He Turns Into Underworld Kingpin

Yash is celebrating his 39th birthday today, January 8, and on this occasion, he has treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming movie Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Calling it a 'Birthday Peek', the teaser shows the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie is expected to hit the theatres later this year.

Yash goes retro in bold in Toxic first look teaser

The production house, KVN Productions, shared a 59-second teaser that offers a glimpse of Yash's character which is bold and unconventional. In the clip, Yash goes all retro dressed in a crisp white suit, and fedora and holding a cigar, making a star-like entrance in a club, which has an ambience pulsating with extravagance. Yash commands attention, every gaze in the room is drawn to him. The teaser is brimming with bold moments.

Yash took to his Instagram Story to share a link with a new poster that had “Unleashed" written on it.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Director Geetu Mohandas spills the beans on Toxic

Speaking about Yash and creating the world of Toxic, director Geetu Mohandas said it is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke chaos within us. “Today, as we release the first peek of our film we also celebrate Yash - a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger. I have observed his brilliance and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous,” Mohandas said.

“It is both a privilege and a thrill to have co-written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary. When our two worlds of thought collide, the result is neither compromise nor chaos—it’s the transformation that happens when artistic vision meets the precision of commercial storytelling transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines," he added.