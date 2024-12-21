UI The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Upendra Rao's Film Becomes Biggest Kannada Opener of 2024

UI The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: The latest Kannada release, Upendra Rao starrer UI has performed well on its opening day in India. The movie collected nearly ₹7 crore on day 1, becoming the biggest Kannada opener of the year. However, outside of Karnataka, the film does not have many takers.

UI hit the big screens on December 20 | Image: X

Upendra Rao's UI collection starts on a good note

UI The Movie collected ₹6.75 crore on day 1, becoming the biggest Kannada opener of 2024 so far. The dystopian sci-fi film collected ₹6 crore in Kannada, ₹1 lakh in Hindi, ₹4 lakh in Tamil and ₹70 lakh in Telugu. According to Sacnilk, the movie enjoyed around 72.44% occupancy in Karnataka on December 20.

UI The Movie stars Upendra Rao in the leading role | Image: X

UI beat Dhruva Sarja's Martin and Duniya Vijay's Bheema to become the top Kannada grosser on Day 1 in India in 2024. The film had generated good hype before its release and the audiences are turning up in cinema halls to watch Upendra in action.

What do we know about UI: The Movie?

Upendra starrer is a futuristic film that promises to deliver a strong message while exploring the devastating impact of global warming. UI: The Movie is said to be 2.12 hours long. The crisp runtime of the film is expected to work in its favour. The film tackles global issues like climate change while offering a satirical take on political dynamics, blending social awareness with commercial entertainment.