UI The Movie X Review: Upendra's 'Intellect' Weighs Audiences Down? Verdict Divided About Movie

UI The Movie X Review: Upendra Rao's Kannada film UI has hit the big screens on December 20. The filmmaker-actor is known for his out-of-the-box and bold movies and UI seems to be another addition to his filmography. UI is a futuristic film that promises to deliver a strong message while exploring the devastating impact of global warming. It has been endorsed by some popular Indian movie stars, including Aamir Khan, but it remains to be seen whether it clicks with the audiences or not.

UI has released on December 20 | Image: X

UI: The Movie early reviews out

UI: The Movie has been trending on X for the past few days. 'Real Star' Upendra enjoys favour of the audiences outside the Kannada markets and the film is expected to take a good opening. However, how far it will go in terms of collections will depend on how good the movie is.

Upendra in a still from UI: The Movie | Image: X

Upendra fans have called UI a worthy entry into his filmography. "Interval twist was awesome rock it upender sir mind game start Each one character superb totally first half very good ending waiting for second half (sic)," read one of the reviews on X. Another watcher shared, "UPENDRA wins in his thought execution but this is not what we expected from his direction!!! For this content, a proper commercial take would have been worked rather than the fictional approach (sic)."

What do we know about UI: The Movie?

UI: The Movie is said to be 2.12 hours long. The crisp runtime of the film is expected to work in its favour. The film tackles global issues like climate change while offering a satirical take on political dynamics, blending social awareness with commercial entertainment.

UI also released in telugu and Tamil | Image: YouTube screengrab