Veteran Kannada Actor Dinesh Mangaluru, Best Known For Playing 'Bombay Don' In KGF, Dies At 55 Due To Prolonged Illness

Dinesh Mangaluru has breathed his last at the age of 55. The veteran Kannada actor is best known for playing supporting roles im Aa Dingi, KGF, Ulidavaru Kandante, Kiccha, Kirik Party, among others. As per regional media reports, the actor succumbed to a prolonged illness and passed away at his residence in Kundapura, Udupi district. More details about his last rites and cause of death are yet to be revealed.

Dinesh Mangaluru's death cause

Several regional media houses have reported that Dinesh Mangaluru passed away after battling a prolonged illness. According to reports, 55-year-old Dinesh suffered a brain haemorrhage. In the days leading up to his death, he was hospitalised under treatment, but unfortunately, he didn’t recover. He had been receiving treatment at Sargan Hospital in Kundapura due to deteriorating health. Though treated in Bengaluru earlier, his condition worsened, and following treatment, he passed away at the hospital.

The actor also worked as an art director in the Sandalwood industry. Hailing from Mangaluru, Dinesh began his journey in cinema with prior experience as a theatre artist. Initially, he worked as an art director on movies such as No. 73, Shantinivasa. His acting breakthrough came from K M Chaitanya’s film, Aa Dinagalu, in which he played the role of Sitaram Shetty. He rose to fame again with his performance as ‘Bombay Don' in the Yash starrer KGF. Additionally, he also played memorable roles in Ulidavaru Kandante, Kiccha and Kirik Party.