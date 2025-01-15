Published 21:42 IST, January 15th 2025
Veteran Kannada Actor Sarigama Viji Dies At 77 To Due Multi-Organ Failure
Kannada actor R Vijaykumar, known by his stage name Sarigama Viji, died on Wednesday at the age of 77.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection at Manipal Hospital in Malleswaram, said his son Rohit to PTI.
"We thought it was the seasonal change of weather infection when he fell sick. But things escalated in the last seven days and he died at about 9.30 am today due to failure of multiple organs," he added.
Viji debuted as an actor in the Kannada film 'Beluvalada Madilalli' in 1975.
