Veteran Kannada Actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh Dies At 80 After Battling From Liver Cancer

Kannada film industry legend Mysore Srikantayya Umesh died at the age of 80. The iconic comedian breathed his last on the morning of Sunday, November 30, at Kidwai Hospital after battling liver cancer.

According to a report by Daijiworld, his health worsened after he slipped and fell at home, sustaining injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered a more serious issue.

As the Sandalwood film industry mourns his passing, tributes have poured in from actors and political leaders, remembering the legend for his unforgettable legacy.

All about Umesh

MS Umesh was born on April 24, 1945, to AL Srikantayya and Nanjamma. He entered the film industry at a very young age, beginning with theatre performances and stage shows. He made his debut as a child artist in Makkala Rajya in 1960, marking the start of a career that would span over six decades.

He received the Karnataka Nataka Academy Award in 1994 and the City Corporation Award in 1997. His autobiography, Bannada Ghante, earned widespread praise and won the Vishweshwarayya Pratishthana Award.

Some of his most celebrated films include Katha Sangama (1977), Nagara Hole (1978), Guru Shishyaru (1981), Anupama (1981), Kaamana Billu (1983), Apoorva Sangama (1984), Shruthi Seridaaga (1987), Shravana Banthu (1984) and more.