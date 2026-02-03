Veteran Music Director S.P. Venkatesh Dies At 70 Due To Cardiac Arrest, Condolences Pour In

Legendary music director and composer SP Venkatesh died at the age of 70 after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday morning, as per reports. The details about his funeral have not been disclosed yet. SP Venkatesh worked in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He was at his prime in the late 80s and 90s, being reputed for his background scores and songs in Indian cinema. As the south industry shocked with the loss, condolences are being poured in all over the social media.