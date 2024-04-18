Advertisement

Kannada star Rishab Shetty, who scooped praise for his rooted film Kantara, met Mohanlal recently. The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday, and shared pictures from his meet-up with the actor. The photos are now going viral on social media.

In the photos, Rishab, accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty, is seen posing with Mohanlal, all three smiling for the camera. He wrote in the caption: "An honour and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir.” Mohanlal wore a grey shirt paired with a mundu, while the Kantara director-actor opted for a white shirt, complemented by a plain white mundu. Pragathi was spotted in a pink suit.

The pictures of Rishab and Mohanlal drew the attention of the fans and the audience. Netizens took to the comments section and praised both actors. One user wrote: “The complete actor, mohanlal lalettan.” A second user wrote: “Thanks Rishabh. We look forward seeing him performing under your direction too, love from Keralam (sic).” A third wrote, “G.O.A.T.”.

What's next for Rishab Shetty?

Rishab Shetty is currently focused on the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The film, produced by Hombale Films, is currently in production.

He is also in discussions for a project with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker. Kantara, originally made in Kannada, hit the theatres on September 30. Upon positive reviews and critical acclaim, the films released in other languages across India and world on popular demand. Kantara which was made on a budget of ₹16 crores went on to mint over ₹400 crores, making it one of the highest-grossing Kannada films. The film was writted, directed and starred by Rishab Shetty.

