Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been in the news since the makers unveiled the character look of Yash as Raya. The teaser had steamy scenes featuring a woman and Yash inside a car near a cemetery. Upon the release, the netizens tried to figure out the actress and mistakenly named another actress.

Later, director Geetu Mohandas revealed on social media that she was Beatriz Taufenbach. Now, when searching for her handle on Instagram, the profile displays the message, "Profile isn't available". Hinting that the actress has either deactivated or deleted her Instagram account.

This has been noticed after the political leaders and social activists raised an objection, criticising the scene.

Complaint filed against Toxic Teaser over 'obscene, vulgar' scenes

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the "obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes" in the teaser. According to the complaint document addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the social activist asserted that the teaser of Toxic contains "scenes that are grossly obscene, sexually explicit, and vulgar in nature.

"The said trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public, including minors and young persons, to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful," he said.

Claiming that the teaser violates constitutional rights under the freedom of speech and expression, the complaint added, "The content displayed in the trailer of 'TOXIC' clearly exceeds these constitutional limits and therefore does not merit any constitutional protection. The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has consistently held that obscenity and sexually explicit material are not protected forms of expression."

The makers are yet to react to the complaint.

