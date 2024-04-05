Advertisement

Rishab Shetty, who rose to fame after his 2022 film Kantara, is currently busy shooting for the prequel of this film. Amid this, a photo of the actor from his childhood is going viral. According to the photo, the actor-director started his journey in the world of art and entertainment when he was in the sixth grade. The viral photo is from the time when he performed Yakshagana dance as a child.

Rishab Shetty's photo from childhood goes viral

A photo of Rishab Shetty dressed to perform Yakshagana is going viral on social media. Yakshagana is a traditional folk dance form popular in coastal Karnataka districts.

Once the actor had even shared that his journey as an artiste started when he was in sixth grade. In one of the interviews, he said, “I was in sixth grade when I performed Yakshagana.” The star had shared that he has since then “dreamt of bringing the folklore of my region to the big screen for the world to see."

Advertisement

How did Rishab Shetty make use of the folk dance?

Rishab used the dance form in his blockbuster film Kantara: The Legend. The dance was used in the iconic track Varaha Roopam from the film. The actor even performed it live during the Amazon Prime Video event, where the prequel Kantara Chapter 1 was announced.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Kantara?

Kantara, originally made in Kannada, hit the theatres on September 30. Upon positive reviews and critical acclaim, the films released in other languages across India and world on popular demand. Kantara which was made on a budget of ₹16 crores went on to mint over ₹400 crores, making it one of the highest-grossing Kannada films. The film was writted, directed and starred by Rishab Shetty.