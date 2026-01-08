Yash Turns 40: Kannada Actor To Again Skip Fan Meet On His Birthday, Says He Is 'Fully Immersed' In Finishing Toxic

Actor Yash has shared that he will not be meeting fans on his 40th birthday, Thursday, January 8.

On Wednesday, Yash took to his Instagram Story to update his fans, explaining that he is busy with work on his upcoming film ‘Toxic.’

In the statement, Yash expressed his understanding of how much his fans have been looking forward to meeting him and how he also misses them. He further explained that while he wanted to meet his fans on his birthday, he couldn't do so because he is "fully immersed" in his work to ensure the film is ready on time. He also promised fans that they would meet in a "much bigger way" soon and assured them that he would personally read all their birthday wishes.

"I honestly am deeply aware of how you've been waiting to meet me over the last few years. Trust me, I've been longing to see you all just as much. I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it's ready for you in theaters on March 19th, 2026. Because of this, I won't be able to meet you in person just yet," Yash wrote.

"Even though we couldn't make it happen now, I promise to make it up to you. We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, I will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send," he added.



'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The film stars Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after ‘KGF: Chapter 2.’