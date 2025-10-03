Updated 3 October 2025 at 13:06 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 And They Call Him OG Screening Withdrawn In Canada After 2 Back-to-back Attacks
After back-to-back attacks at Film.ca Cinemas, another Canadian theatre, York Cinemas, cancelled the screenings of Indian movies.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
A movie theatre in Canada's Ontario has cancelled the screenings of two Indian movies, Kantara: Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG, after an arson and shooting attack. Theatre named Film.ca Cinemas was screening Indian movies when the attack happened. The recent attack happened on October 2, following which the theatre authorities decided to stop the screening of Indian movies.
Kantara Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG movies removed from the theatre
According to a report, the attack is allegedly linked to Khalistani extremist groups, but Halton has yet to confirm the motive behind the attack. The first attack happened on September 25, when Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG hit the theatres. Two suspects tried to set the theatre entrance on fire around 5:30 AM, but the fire caused moderate damage. The incident was recorded on CCTV and showed a grey SUV circling the premises multiple times, followed by two masked men getting down and pouring the liquid at the entrance before setting the doors on fire.
The recent and second attack happened on October 2, upon the release of Kantara: Chapter 1. This time, an individual fired multiple rounds through the theatre's entrance at 1:50 AM. The police ins currently investigating the matter.
Theatre Reacts
Soon after the incident, the theatre owner issued a statement on the official Instagram page of Film.ca Cinemas. "Evidence seems to show that the participation in the exhibition of South Asian films has led to these incidents at our theatre and other theatres across the GTA. We understand that these incidents may be connected to disagreements within the South Asian film industry. While we want to be clear that we do not wish to bow to threats, the situation has escalated to the point where we must take every precaution to protect our community," an excerpt from the statement reads. Owing to this, they are withdrawing screenings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG for the safety of our guests, staff, and community.
After back-to-back attacks at Film.ca Cinemas, another theatre in Canada, York Cinemas, cancelled the screenings of Indian movies.
Also Read: Taylor Swift's New Album The Life of a Showgirl Out: Charli XCX Controversy, Full Tracklist, Spotify Crash, Here's All You Need To Know
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 3 October 2025 at 13:06 IST