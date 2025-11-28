Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Firing Case: Delhi Police Arrest Key Conspirator From Goldy Dhillon Gang, Interrogation Underway

Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack Update: The main conspirator in Kapil Sharma's café shooting case has been arrested by Delhi Police. Bandhu Man Singh Sekhon, the India–Canada-based handler of the Goldy Dhillon gang, has been taken into custody.

As per sources, the Crime Branch has delivered a major blow to this cross-border gang module. Officers recovered a high-end Chinese-made PX-3 pistol from the accused.

Image source: Republic

They also seized eight live cartridges, and the investigation team remains on high alert. The Delhi Police Crime Branch carried out the operation.

Interrogation is still underway, and officers are examining the gang’s international links. The probe into arms supply, funding, and target lists is becoming more intensive.

Advertisement

Kap's Cafe was inaugurated this summer as Sharma's first international restaurant venture.

Earlier, on July 9, a shooter wearing a body camera opened fire at Kap's Cafe while recording the attack. Germany-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi later reportedly claimed responsibility, saying it was “retribution” for some claims reportedly made on Sharma's show.

Advertisement

In August, another attack took place when around 9-10 shots were reportedly fired at the cafe, and at least six struck the walls and windows. Employees were inside at the time, and the shooters also threw Molotov cocktails.

After the incident, an alleged social media post appeared in which Goldy Dhillon took responsibility.