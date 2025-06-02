'Morning Workouts Before The World Wakes Up': Kareena Kapoor Says Skipping a Workout Ruins Her Mood

Kareena Kapoor swears by daily movement for her mental well-being, saying, “If I don’t work out, I’m in a bad mood.” | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: At 44, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t “chasing size zero or red carpets," she’s "chasing peace.” In a conversation with The Nod Mag, the actor opens up about workouts as therapy, movement as medicine, and why she’s done performing for the world.

Kareena’s Fitness Philosophy, Unfiltered

Kareena Kapoor speaking about her fitness routine, says, “If I don’t work out, I’m in a bad mood.”

“Post-COVID, I realised how important fitness is—not for vanity, but for well-being,” she says. Whether it’s yoga, strength training, or a simple walk, Kareena treats movement not as a red carpet prep routine, but as a daily anchor. “It’s my mood stabiliser,” she adds. “My anchor.”

“Vanity was never my driver,” she said. “I’ve always embraced my skin, my body, my years. But movement? That’s sacred.”

No Parties For Kareena

In an era where younger stars are racing from shoots to afterparties, Kareena claims her mornings now begin with coffee, jazz, and British crime novels, not high heels and hurry.

Dinner by 6 pm. Lights out by 9:30. A non-negotiable workout. No parties. No pressure. “I’m happy I’m not chasing anymore,” she says. “I see younger actors running from one thing to the next, and I just think: I’m glad I’m past that.”

“My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that,” she says. “They know I’ll be watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume!” she shares.