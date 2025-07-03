Kenneth Colley, Star Wars Actor Best Known For Playing Admiral Piett, Dies At 87 From Covid

Star Wars actor Kenneth Colley died on Thursday after contracting Covid. He was 87. Colley was best known for playing Admiral Piett.

Kenneth Colley played Admiral Piett in ESB and ROTJ and enjoyed an acting career that spanned 60 years, died peacefully at his home, his manager said in a post.

According to his manager, Kenneth Colley was suffering from Covid and had developed pneumonia.

A user on social media platform while expressing condolences for the late actor said, “You are immortalised in a galaxy far, far away, and in the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere. May the Force Be With You.”

Another user wrote on X saying, “Man… I’m gutted today. Learned Ken Colley passed way. Admiral Piett is one of my favourite SW characters and favourite officer along with Veers. Really bummed.”