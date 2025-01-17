'Koi Awaaz Nahi': Saif Ali Khan-Kareena's Staff Recounts Horror When Accused Attacked Her in Jeh's Room

Mumbai: Eliyama Philip, the nanny of Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh, on Thursday, recalling the knife attack that severely injured the Bollywood actor, said that the intruder asked for '1 crore.'

Koi Awaaz Nahi...: Staff Recounts Horror

According to a report by PTI, Philip recalling the incident said on the night of the knife attack, she had fed dinner to Jeh and put him to bed at around 11 pm. Later in the night at around 2 am, she woke up after she noises from Jeh's room and found the bathroom light on.

The woman staff added that a short, thin man came out and started moving towards Jeh.

"I sat up to see who was in the bathroom when I saw a short, thin man come out and move towards Jeh's bed. I immediately stood up."

She added that the man pointed a finger at her and said in Hindi, "Koi Awaaz Nahi (don't make any sound)."

"I still walked towards Jeh to wake him up. The man had a wooden stick in his left hand and in his right hand he had a long, hacksaw-like blade. He rushed towards me. In the scuffle, he attacked me with the blade. I got hurt on my wrist. I asked him what he wants. He said he wants money and he needs Rs 1 crore," said Philip, who has been working with the Khan couple for four years.

Following this, the nanny raised an alarm, and Saif and Kareena ran to the hall when they found the intruder, while the two women were in the room.

What Do We Know About the Attacker Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan 6 Times?

During the wee hours of Thursday, famous Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in an attempted robbery. The actor was stabbed 6 times out of which 2 were deep cuts. Following the attack, the actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent surgery. The actor is now out of danger but is reported to still unconscious. Amid this, Taimur's former nanny Lalita D'Silva expressed concern over the incident and said it was "unbearable" for her to imagine how Taimur and Jeh would be feeling. She urged for strict punishment against attackers.