Advertisement

The long-running dispute between the entertainment companies ADOR and HYBE has taken a new turn. The label that holds an 80% share in ADOR, HYBE, was previously accused of mistreating and exploiting the members of the K-pop girl group NewJeans, which is under the management of ADOR. The new claims by ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin state that HYBE CEO Bang Si-hyuk wanted to manipulate NewJeans album sales so it could beat another girl group Aespa’s record.

HYBE CEO Bang Si-hyuk and Min Hee-jin

Min Hee Jin continues her attack against HYBE

The contents of an April email written by Min Hee Jin to HYBE officials were disclosed by Sejong Law Firm, representing Min Hee Jin, at the May 17 court hearing. The email stated that in order to surpass Aespa's first-week sales record, HYBE had recommended pre-purchasing 100,000 copies of New Jeans' Get Up CD. According to the email, Min Hee Jin rejected the request since it was against ADOR's corporate principles.

Advertisement

She went on to say that all labels under HYBE employ this strategy. She asked for an open inquiry and appropriate action to be taken in the event that trades occur that could be seen as prior purchases.

Aespa and NewJeans

HYBE-ADOR conflict

When word leaked out that ADOR was trying to divide managerial rights, HYBE performed an audit, including that of CEO Min Hee Jin, which sparked the dispute between the two organizations. Min Hee Jin was asked to resign from the role in a letter from HYBE. Min Hee Jin, however, refuted the accusations and stated that the primary concern is that BELIFT LAB stole ideas from NewJeans for their recently created girl group, ILLIT.