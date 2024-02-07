Advertisement

As fans all over the world celebrate the late Moonbin's birthday on January 26, online communities are flooded with tributes, sharing sincere words and hashtags in his honor. Commemorating the occasion, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi also released a song, titled What Kind of Future, dedicating the former ASTRO member. He had previously promised to release the track on his birthday as Moonbin liked the song very much.

Woozi honours Moonbin with a song

Woozi released his solo single, What Kind of Future, on all streaming services as soon as the clock struck twelve in South Korea. Releasing the track, the singer wrote, "I will never forget your smile filled with love, in any future."

For those who don't know, Woozi wrote a sincere and moving remark under the most recent post by an ASTRO member after Moonbin passed away unexpectedly in April of last year. Woozi said he would release his solo single, What Kind of Future, on Moonbin's birthday because it was the late K-pop star's favorite song. "You know the song, What Kind of Future, that you kept asking me about and begged me to release so you could listen to it whenever? I’ll bring it to you on your birthday. I’ll fight the company if I have to, but I promise you I’ll put it out for you no matter what." said the SEVENTEEN member.

Moonbin dies at the age of 25

Moonbin, who was 25 years old, passed away in April 2023. Moonbin's manager found him lying in bed at his Gangnam, Seoul apartment. He, along with MJ, JinJin, Yoon Sanha, Cha Eun-woo, and former member Rocky, was one of the six original members of ASTRO. In addition, he was Moon Sua's elder brother from the K-pop girl group Billie.