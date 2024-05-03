BLACKPINK Jennie To GOT7 Jackson Wang: K-pop Stars Expected To Attend MET Gala 2024

Advertisement

Met Gala this year will be held on May 6, which is the first Monday of May. Like every year, the event will be hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The biggest fashion evening of the year will witness several industry bigwigs in attendance. In addition to the Hollywood stars, K-pop idols will also be walking the red carpet. Here’s a list of Korean celebrities who are expected to attend the MET Gala this year.

Kpop stars at MET Gala

A few days ahead of the event, a list of the coveted celebrities attending the MET gala surfaced online. It featured several well-known names like Dua Lipa, Timothee Chalamet, Anne Hathaway, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. Additionally, GOT7 member Jackson Wang and BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s name could also be seen in the coveted list. While there is no confirmation about the same from their representatives, fans can expect to see the two celebs at the event. Lisa’s appearance at this year’s MET will mark her debut. Jackson, on the other hand, will be returning to the event for the second time.

Jackson wang name is on the confirmed guest list for 2024 Met Gala 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YZPZxrdASx — for Jackson (@_jacksonloops)

Moving on, Lisa’s bandmates Rose and Jennie are also expected to mark their presence at the biggest fashion evening of the year. The two divas reached New York recently, days ahead of the MET Gala night, raising suspicions about their participation at the event.

What is this year's theme for the MET Gala?

MET Gala 2024's theme has been set as Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. As per the People report, the theme gives a free reign for celebrities and their designers of choice to explore historical garments, spanning centuries. As per a Vogue update, earlier this year, the dress code for the Gala is Garden of Time, inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story.

Among the list of eminent names who will be serving as co-chairs for the keynote event, are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

