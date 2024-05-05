Advertisement

BLACKPINK's Lisa has sparked speculation about her romantic life after being spotted alongside Frederic Arnault, the son of Bernard Arnault, the world's wealthiest individual. The duo made a notable public appearance at the TAG Heuer x KITH Event in Miami, Florida, further fueling rumours of their relationship.

BLACKPINK Lisa attends lavish event with Arnault

Lisa and Arnault turned heads as they stood side by side at the Rubell Museum, where the TAG Heuer x KITH event took place. Their presence alongside industry leaders like TAG Heuer CEO Julien Tornare and KITH founder Ronnie Fieg added to the charm of the occasion. A video capturing the event showcased Lisa sharing a laughter and exchanging glances with Arnault. The chemistry between the pair was evident as they both sported bright smiles, igniting further speculation among fans and onlookers alike.

This recent outing in Miami isn't the first time Lisa and Frédéric Arnault have been seen together in public, hinting at a potential blossoming relationship between the two. Their previous appearances have piqued the curiosity of fans, who eagerly await confirmation or clarification regarding the nature of their connection.

What sparked dating rumours between Lisa and Arnault?

The speculations around Lisa and Frederic’s relationship first started last year when the two were seen on a lunch date in Paris. The businessman is the CEO of a luxury watch brand and the son of Bernard Arnault, reportedly the second-richest man in the world.

Following that, the couple was reported to be vacationing together in Greece. Lisa dropped her vacation photos in the wee hours of Thursday. Soon after that, Frederic’s sister-in-law, Géraldine Guyot posted pictures from Greece with her husband, Alexandre Arnault. While none of the photos showed the idol with Arnault's family, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the photos were clicked at similar locations.