BLACKPINK Lisa To Make Her Debut In Korean Movie, Joins Ma Dong Seok And Lee Jin Wook In Netflix’s New Actioner

After The White Lotus, BLACKPINK Lisa is reportedly set to make her Korean big-screen acting debut with an upcoming Netflix action movie. According to a report on October 15, Lisa has already secured the role, joining a star-studded cast. IZE claims she will appear in Netflix’s new action film Extraction: Tigo.

Her agency has yet to officially confirm the news. If true, this will mark the 28-year-old singer’s second acting role after her debut in the latest season of The White Lotus, which was set in her home country, Thailand. She is expected to star alongside Train to Busan actor Ma Dong Seok and Sweet Home star Lee Jin Wook, who were already confirmed as the film’s leads.

According to Pinkvilla, Extraction: Tigo is reportedly a spin-off of the globally successful Extraction franchise, which stars Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth. The franchise already has two instalments released in 2020 and 2023, with the third part reportedly confirmed, though production updates are yet to be announced.

The Korean spin-off is expected to stand as an independent project, expanding the universe of Netflix’s original Extraction film series.

Reports also state that this project will be Lisa’s first acting venture under the US management agency WME, which she joined earlier this year. Taking on this role will not only boost her presence in the acting world but also introduce her to some of the most acclaimed Korean names in the West.