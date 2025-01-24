Published 13:15 IST, January 24th 2025
BLACKPINK’s Rose Gets Heavily Trolled For 3 AM Live Performance, Netizens Say 'Some People Shouldn’t Be Singers'
A video of BLACKPINK's Rose's 3 AM live performance is going viral. The song is the part of her debut album Rosie which released on December 6, 2024.
From countless hours that go behind recording a song to vocal rehearsals, a lot comes at a cost of gaining stardom. Now, BLACKPINK member Rose is making headlines for her live performance of song 3 AM. The video of her singing has become of hot topic for discussion and it is now going viral on social media .
Blackpink’s Rose’s live performance sparks debate among netizens
Several videos of her song 3 AM live performance is going viral. As soon as the video was shared, the song has raised eyebrows for her singing. Many trolled her for not able to sing. One user wrote, “None of the tankpink members can sing they all are dozen and leeches”. Another user wrote, “Her fans were right when they said she can’t sing”.
For the unversed, 3 AM song is written by Park, Allen, Jacob Weinberg, Mark Williams and Raul Cubina. It is produced by Weinberg and Ojvolta. 3 AM is part of Rose’s solo album titled Rosie which was released in 2024.
All about BLACKPINK Rose’s solo album Rosie
Rosie is the debut solo studio album by Rose and was released on December 6, 2024. This marked her first solo release after her exit from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023.
The song Apt which went viral all over social and topped the charts in various countries is also a part of the album. It was released on October 18 last year as album’s lead single. Apt is a collaboration between Rose and Bruno Mars. Rosie received generally favourable reviews from critics, with most critics praising the album for its perceived emotional depth, strong songwriting, and versatile pop sound.
