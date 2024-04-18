Advertisement

From her debut as a child star, Kim Sae Ron has received accolades for many of her performances and was once hailed as a budding actor in the South Korean industry. However, the actress went on a hiatus for more than two years after being involved in a drunk driving incident. Reportedly, Sae Ron is now ready to resume her career. She is scheduled to star in a play titled Dongchimi.

What do we know about Dongchimi?

The play Dongchimi is centred around family. The drama examines the dynamics of a family, with three siblings, who are juggling their respective responsibilities and tensions, a practical father, and an altruistic mother. Dongchimi has won numerous awards, such as the National Assembly Awards of the Year and the Korea Creative Culture and Arts Awards. The play will be presented in Seoul from May 3–12.

What do we know about Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving controversy?

On May 18, 2022, Kim Sae Ron was caught driving while intoxicated and crashed into several buildings, resulting in damage to public property. The incident took place in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood. Tests conducted after her arrest by the police showed that she had a somewhat high blood alcohol content.

The Bloodhounds actress then apologized in person to everyone who was impacted by her careless behaviour on Instagram. She withdrew from the then-upcoming drama Trolley after the incident, and the scandal led to an omitted part for her in Bloodhounds.

This came after Kim Sae Ron was recently embroiled in a dating scandal with Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun after she accidentally shared a cosy photo of them on social media. Netizens quickly responded with screenshots expressing shock, excitement, and curiosity about the potential relationship. However, Kim Soo Hyun's agency shut down the dating rumours immediately.