January 2nd 2025
BTS J-Hope Donates ₹50 Lakh For Jeju Air Flight Crash Victims' Families
BTS member Jhope, fondly called as Hobi or Sunshine by the ARMY, has donated to the bereaved families of recent Jeju Air plane crash.
BTS member J-Hope completed who completed his 18 months of military services in South Korea last year. J-Hope, who is lovingly called Hobi or sunshine of the group has donated a generous amount to the families of recent Jeju Air plane crash that shocked South Korea.
BTS’ J-Hhope donates to families of Jeju Air plane crash
According to report of All Kpop, the Daydream singer said, “Upon hearing the news of the accident, I decided to make this donation to help the bereaved families as much as I can. I offer my deepest condolences and comfort to the bereaved families and everyone affected by this tragedy. My heart goes out to those enduring this unimaginable pain." The K-pop idol made this donation of 100 million won (₹50 Lakh) via Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to support the affected families.
Jeju Air plane crash happened recently in which the jet carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, landed and exploded at Muan International Airport. The South Korean authorities confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard.
BTS to return back before 2025 ends?
BTS is a Korean pop band including V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and Jin in the group. Since 2022, all seven members of the world’s most popular boy band have been on a ‘hiatus’ as they fulfill mandatory military duties, which all men under 30 in South Korea must undertake due to ongoing tensions with North Korea.
BTS is set to reunite by mid-2025. Suga, who enlisted on September 22, 2023, is anticipated to complete his service on June 21, 2025. RM and V joined the military on December 11, 2023, and are expected to return together by June 10, 2025. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted a day later on December 12 2023, are due to finish their service on June 11, 2025.
