BTS' J-Hope Faces Hate After Sharing Grammy-Winner Doechii's Song On TikTok, Netizens Say 'Stop Harassing Black Women'
BTS member J-Hope posted a TikTok video featuring the viral trend set to Grammy-winning singer Doechii's Denial Is A River. This has started fresh controversy.
BTS star J-Hope has been actively engaging on TikTok since creating his first public account. Besides gaining millions of followers within hours of launching his TikTok handle, J-Hope continues to entertain his fans with several videos, showing him taking up viral challenges, musical collabs and more. However, one of his recent videos has drawn criticism from some internet users, sparking fresh controversy.
BTS J-Hope faces heat over sharing Grammy-Winner Doechii's song on TikTok
On February 3, J-Hope posted a TikTok video featuring the viral trend set to Grammy-winning singer Doechii's Denial Is A River. This came shortly after Doechii's historic victory at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier in the week. Following the post, social media users criticised the K-pop star with negative comments, accusing him of seeking attention from Doechii's recent Grammy success.
One person reposted J-Hope’s TikTok and wrote, “STOP HARASSING BLACK WOMEN." Another commented, “He wants clout because he’s flopping." A third user added, “As an Army, he’s so cringe. The humour is so 2015, and he wanted that Doechii clout sb."
Fans speculate a possible collaboration between Grammy winner Doechii and J-Hope while defending him
The BTS Army quickly rushed to J-Hope's defence, criticising his detractors for their excessive reactions. One fan remarked, “K-pop isn’t fun anymore, and y’all are out there harassing idols for breathing.” Another added, “No, literally, like, xenophobia? Where?? I promise y’all one tweet isn’t going to stop J-Hope from tuning into Doechii’s music; it’s literally not that deep.”
Meanwhile, many fans speculated that the video might hint at a potential collaboration between J-Hope and Doechii. Others believed it was a clue for his upcoming album, particularly due to his TikTok caption that read, “When I breathe, U breathe. D-25.”
