BTS's Jimin, who is currently fulfilling his military service in South Korea, has made headlines for his personal life. Rumours of the singer dating actress Song Da Eun have been circulating for the past 2 years, but the reports seem to be getting confirmation just now. Da Eun recently shared and deleted some Instagram posts, hinting at her relationship with Jimin.

Song Da Eun confirms relationship with BTS Jimin

Da Eun recently took to her Instagram to upload a video of a person strolling as a flower emoji covered their face. Internet users quickly saw the resemblance of the video to a 2021 photo that BTS’s V had uploaded of his fellow member, Jimin.

The actress was also seen wearing a top with the words "MIC DROP" printed on it, which is a reference to the BTS song of the same name. After that, she uploaded a second video with a yellow balloon or ball that looked a lot like a prop that is frequently connected to Jimin. The last video showed her dog having fun in an apartment, and internet users noticed that it looked a lot like pictures of Jimin's place from a previous BTS documentary.

but diya, i took this video the same day jimin was born. i'm the real girlfriend 🤧🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/lCN9AEzYAp — ※ 𝙅𝙄𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙆𝘼𝙍𝙈𝘼 🍷✨ (@sottjm)

Things became worse when Song Da Eun was seen sharing and then removing a picture of herself holding two earbud cases bearing Jimin's and her names. While some people took it as a confirmation of the couple’s relationship, others accused Song Da Eun of purposefully implying a romantic relationship with the BTS member.

Origin of Song Da Eun-Jimin dating rumours

Online rumours about BTS member Jimin dating Song Da Eun initially appeared in 2022 after a 12-photo compilation of similar photos suggested the two celebrities might be dating. A few of these images portrayed Jimin and Song Da Eun in the same settings, while another showed them wearing identical accessories. According to another widely circulated photo, Song Da Eun's birthday was spent at a soccer match with Jimin.

