BTS' Jin Shutdown Favouritism Claims After Post About Him Landing More Brand Deals Than Other Members Goes Viral

BTS members Jin, V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-hope and Jimin are out of their mandatory military service. Eldest of them, Jin is now exciting fans worldwide with his impressive performances on his first solo world tour. Alongside his stage shows, his appearances in various advertisements have also created a lot of buzz. This has led to speculation about whether he received special treatment over the other members when it comes to advertisement deals.

BTS' Jin shuts down rumours about favouritism in ad deals

On June 22, Jin spoke on why he has appeared in more advertisements than the other six BTS members.

When the eldest BTS member noticed a Weverse post comparing the number of brands each member had worked with, he clarified the difference in their approach to endorsements.

He wrote in comment, "I just [happened to] end up doing a lot [of ads]. The other members all get dozens, hundreds of ad offers too, they just choose not to take them.”

He also rejected any buzz about differences in popularity among BTS members. Jin added, "I've also rejected dozens [of ads]. I'll also do my best with the ones I have now, so it seems like I won't be taking more..? (tho I might have a change of heart if there's something I like)."