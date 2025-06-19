BTS' Jin To Star In Oscar-winning Bong Joon-ho's Next Film? Speculations Rife Ahead Of K-pop Band's Reunion

BTS ARMY is waiting for the return of Suga from the military service as he is set to be out on June 21. Recently, V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin completed their 18-month military training and rejoined civilian life. Last year, Jin and J-Hope were discharged. Amid this, Kim Seokjin participated in a light-hearted Vanity Fair session, where he took an 11-minute lie detector test, sharing insights about his life, bandmates, and career.

BTS’ Jin to star in an Oscar-winning director’s next film?

BTS member Jin is promoting his latest single, Echo, on a global scale. During the promotional session with Vanity Fair session, Jin took a lie detector test. He was asked if he’d consider acting in the future. Although he initially denied any interest, the test revealed otherwise. Despite this, Jin firmly stated he has no genuine desire to become an actor, explaining, “It requires a lot of work and effort. It’s an intimidating challenge for me to take on.” Even when presented with a hypothetical offer from renowned director Bong Joon Ho, known for Parasite, Memories of Murder, The Host, and Snowpiercer, Jin maintained his stance, saying, “I still don’t want to do it.”

Jin also shared that this was his first experience filming in such an intense and weighty environment. During the conversation, he opened up about his trust issues, acknowledging that they make it difficult for anyone to deceive him.

The singer shared details about BTS' group chat, named 'Bangtan Senyeondan'. V is among the most active participants, whereas RM is the least responsive. Jin mentioned that his own messages occasionally drift off topic.