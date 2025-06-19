BTS' Jin To Star In Oscar-winning Bong Joon-ho's Next Film? Speculations Rife Ahead Of K-pop Band's Reunion

Updated 19 June 2025 at 16:54 IST
BTS ARMY is waiting for the return of Suga from the military service as he is set to be out on June 21. Recently, V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin completed their 18-month military training and rejoined civilian life. Last year, Jin and J-Hope were discharged. Amid this, Kim Seokjin participated in a light-hearted Vanity Fair session, where he took an 11-minute lie detector test, sharing insights about his life, bandmates, and career.
BTS member Jin is promoting his latest single, Echo, on a global scale. During the promotional session with Vanity Fair session, Jin took a lie detector test. He was asked if he’d consider acting in the future. Although he initially denied any interest, the test revealed otherwise. Despite this, Jin firmly stated he has no genuine desire to become an actor, explaining, “It requires a lot of work and effort. It’s an intimidating challenge for me to take on.” Even when presented with a hypothetical offer from renowned director Bong Joon Ho, known for Parasite, Memories of Murder, The Host, and Snowpiercer, Jin maintained his stance, saying, “I still don’t want to do it.”
Jin also shared that this was his first experience filming in such an intense and weighty environment. During the conversation, he opened up about his trust issues, acknowledging that they make it difficult for anyone to deceive him.
The singer shared details about BTS' group chat, named 'Bangtan Senyeondan'. V is among the most active participants, whereas RM is the least responsive. Jin mentioned that his own messages occasionally drift off topic.
Meanwhile, Jin and J-Hope completed their military service last year. RM and V were discharged on 10 June, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on 11 June. Suga is set to finish his service on 21 June 2025.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 19 June 2025 at 16:54 IST