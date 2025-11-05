BTS’ Jungkook Coming To India? ARMY Speculates After HYBE Releases India's GOLDEN-Themed Teaser

HYBE India has officially launched and has given its first gift to ARMY. After unveiling its official social media handles with a cheerful “Namaste," the entertainment giant teased OT7 fans with a teaser of a new project(GOLDEN exhibition) starring BTS member Jungkook.

However, what looked like a short video of Jungkook’s solo debut album announcement also turned out to be the one that many believe hints at kookie’s India visit. Here's what we know.

HYBE India's Instagram handle posted a short clip featuring a gold-dipped microphone, a ticket labelled “GOLDEN,” and the silhouette of a man. The video quickly went viral as fans linked the visuals to Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN, which recently marked its second anniversary. Although HYBE India has not made an official statement yet, ARMYs are certain that something exciting is on the way.

As the teaser spread online, social media was filled with fan theories. Many believed it hinted at Jungkook’s next solo project or possibly an India-specific collaboration. The gold-themed visuals, echoing his GOLDEN era, added to the anticipation.

In a recent livestream, Jungkook himself shared his strong wish to go on a solo tour.

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, J-hope, Taehyung, RM, Suga and Jin recently wrapped up recording for their upcoming album. The release is scheduled for March 2026. OT7 are said to be working on some fixing and re-recording the necessary parts.