BTS' Jungkook has finally broken his silence with his first official post-graduation update, and ARMYs are overjoyed. Unlike other members, V, Jin, J-Hope, RM, and Jimin, who frequently update fans on their military experiences, Suga and Jungkook have kept a low profile since enlisting. However, on March 16, the group's Golden Maknae surprised everyone with a military update.

Jungkook file photo | Image: X

BTS Jungkook drops military update

BTS Jungkook and Jimin were the last members of the group to enlist in the army. On Weverse, Jungkook penned a message that read, "How are you, ARMY? I'm doing well." He continued, "I'm working hard exercising. I'm also cleaning very firmly up to the ceiling. I'm cooking rice very nicely as well. It's already mid-March. I'll greet you again. I miss you a lot. Unity!"

Jungkook file photo | Image: X

Despite the brief message, fans were relieved that he had finally arrived, even if it was only for a quick hello. They were relieved and delighted to see that their idol was having a good and disciplined time there, not missing out on eating, cooking, cleaning, or, most importantly, missing them. Notably, Jungkook has maintained close ties with the fandom since all BTS members established individual Instagram accounts. He even deleted his Instagram account to focus solely on Weverse, which allows for more frequent interaction with fans via live sessions.

Jungkook file photo | Image: X

Jungkook's achievements

Despite being in the military, the Euphoria crooner has been dominating the global Billboard charts with his first GOLDEN album tracks. Standing Next To You, Seven featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow are among the tracks from his debut solo album, GOLDEN, that have topped Billboard charts around the world. He is no longer just a K-pop sensation; he has achieved success in the pop world and established himself in the Western market. According to a recent update, the singer will appear in fellow band member Suga's concert film Agust D TOUR D-Day THE MOVIE, alongside RM and Jimin.