BTS Jungkook Faces Another Stalking Incident, Brazilian Women Arrested For Trespassing His Seoul Residence

BTS member Jeon Jungkook became the target of multiple break-in attempts at his Seoul residence in recent times. Yesterday, he faced a trespassing incident again, raising serious concerns about his safety and personal boundaries.

As per reports, on January 4, 2026, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station arrested a Brazilian woman in her 30s, identified as “Ms A,” for causing a disturbance near the singer’s home in Seoul. Police said she repeatedly violated South Korea’s stalking laws.

Authorities reported that Ms A allegedly threw mail at the exterior of Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan-gu. This was not her first offence. She had reportedly been arrested twice in December 2025 for similar behaviour, including repeated visits to the same location. Because of the ongoing incidents, Jungkook’s team had previously requested a restraining order against her. Police are continuing to investigate the full scope of her actions.

Over the past few months, Jungkook has faced a series of unsettling incidents at his private residence. In June 2025, soon after completing his mandatory military service, a Chinese woman in her 30s was arrested for repeatedly trying to enter his home by entering the door code. In August, a Korean woman was detained after gaining access to the building’s underground parking under the pretence of visiting a friend, until security stepped in.

Jungkook addressed these events during a live session on Weverse, though neither he nor his agency has made an official public statement. He, along with Taehyung, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and RM, is preparing for their 2026 world tour and fifth album, following a four-year hiatus.