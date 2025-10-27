BTS Jungkook Sets Major Friendship Goals, Brings Bestie Cha Eun-woo’s Life-size Doll To The First Ride VIP Premiere - Know Why

BTS member Jungkook’s latest appearance at The First Ride premiere night in Seoul left ARMYs both laughing and swooning as he showcased the ultimate friendship goals.

Although Jungkook usually prefers to keep his outings low-profile, this one was special. His close friend and fellow ’97 liner, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO, currently serving his mandatory military service and is the star in the film. To show his support and make his friend’s presence felt, the Golden singer posed adorably with a life-size Cha Eun Woo doll at the event. The videos are going viral all over X.

Jungkook poses with Cha Eun Woo's gigantic doll at The First Ride premiere

The VIP premiere of Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming film The First Ride was held in Seoul on October 27, ahead of its theatrical release on October 29. The star-studded event featured appearances by BTS members RM, J-Hope, and Jungkook, along with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who took a break from her busy tour schedule to attend.

While the red carpet dazzled with A-list celebrities, Jungkook’s playful moment stole the spotlight. In clips and photos now trending online, the Seven singer is seen carrying a life-size doll of Cha Eun Woo and posing with it for the cameras. Dressed entirely in black, Jungkook flashed his trademark smile as he proudly displayed the doll. At one point, he made the doll perform a military salute, sending fans into laughter and admiration.

Cha Eun Woo began his mandatory military service on July 28, 2025, after being accepted into the Republic of Korea Army’s military band. He completed his basic training at the Korea Army Training Centre in Nonsan, Chungnam, before taking up his duties with the band. His service is expected to last about 18 months, with his discharge likely around late January 2027.

The First Ride, directed by Nam Dae Jung and releasing on October 29, 2025, tells the story of a group of lifelong friends who finally set off on their long-awaited first trip abroad, leading to a series of chaotic adventures. The film stars Kang Ha Neul, Kim Young Kwang, Cha Eun Woo, Kang Young Seok, and Han Sun Hwa.