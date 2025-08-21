BTS Movie Weeks 2025: Full Release Schedule Of BTS Concert Movies, Tickets And Everything Else ARMYs Need To Know

Updated 21 August 2025 at 19:22 IST
BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting to see Taehyung, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope back on stage. Their new album, scheduled after military service, will be released in 2026. Until then, the K-pop boy band is treating fans to a special cinematic experience. They are launching a two-week theatrical event called BTS Movie Weeks, featuring remastered versions of their four best concert films. Here’s everything we know.
According to a report by Variety, Trafalgar collaborated with HYBE to present this event.
The screenings will run from September 24 to October 5, 2025, reaching more than 65 countries and over 2,500 cinemas.
In July, BTS announced their comeback for Spring 2026 with a new music video and a world tour.
Screening Period
Global: 24 September – 5 October
Korea: 24 September – 21 October
Screening dates for each film may differ depending on the region and theatre.
As stated on the official website, tickets for the concert film screenings will be available from August 27 2025, at 9 AM ET through the ‘BTS Movie Weeks’ website.
Ticket Sale Timings
Global Onsale: August 27, 2025, 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST
Korea Onsale: September 10, 2025, 10 AM KST
Ticket sale times may differ depending on the region and cinema. Visit the official website for full details.
Website: BTSMOVIEWEEKS.COM
The event will feature four concert films, released over two weeks. Fans and the BTS Army can follow the weekly schedule below:
Week 1 – BTS Movie Weeks 2025
Week 2 – BTS Movie Weeks 2025
As of now, there is no confirmation about whether BTS Movie Week will take place in Indian theatres.
The event marks BTS’s much-awaited return to group activities. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, reunited in June after completing their mandatory military service. The group has announced that they will release new music in spring 2026, followed by a world tour.
