BTS Movie Weeks 2025: Full Release Schedule Of BTS Concert Movies, Tickets And Everything Else ARMYs Need To Know

BTS Movie Weeks: Full Schedule Of BTS Movies And All ARMYs Need To Know | Image: X

BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting to see Taehyung, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope back on stage. Their new album, scheduled after military service, will be released in 2026. Until then, the K-pop boy band is treating fans to a special cinematic experience. They are launching a two-week theatrical event called BTS Movie Weeks, featuring remastered versions of their four best concert films. Here’s everything we know.

BTS Movie Weeks 2025: Global release date details

According to a report by Variety, Trafalgar collaborated with HYBE to present this event.

The screenings will run from September 24 to October 5, 2025, reaching more than 65 countries and over 2,500 cinemas.

In July, BTS announced their comeback for Spring 2026 with a new music video and a world tour.

Screening Period

Global: 24 September – 5 October

Korea: 24 September – 21 October

Screening dates for each film may differ depending on the region and theatre.

How to book BTS Movie Weeks 2025 tickets?

As stated on the official website, tickets for the concert film screenings will be available from August 27 2025, at 9 AM ET through the ‘BTS Movie Weeks’ website.

Ticket Sale Timings

Global Onsale: August 27, 2025, 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST

Korea Onsale: September 10, 2025, 10 AM KST

Ticket sale times may differ depending on the region and cinema. Visit the official website for full details.

Website: BTSMOVIEWEEKS.COM

BTS Movie Weeks 2025 complete schedule

The event will feature four concert films, released over two weeks. Fans and the BTS Army can follow the weekly schedule below:

Week 1 – BTS Movie Weeks 2025

BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue Remastered

BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final Remastered

Week 2 – BTS Movie Weeks 2025

BTS 2019 World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ London Remastered

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Remastered

Will it be released in India?

As of now, there is no confirmation about whether BTS Movie Week will take place in Indian theatres.