BTS Movies, Variety Shows, Documentaries And Web Series To Watch On OTT

Kpop boy band BTS is making their comeback after nearly four year hiatus. Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, RM, Suga, and J-hope have reunited to start a new chapter with ARIRANG. The upcoming album will be dropping in March, followed by their grand world tour, beginning in April.

As we all look forward to the next chapter in BTS history, ARMY can enjoy a huge collection of past BTS content to watch or revisit. Alongside music videos and live performances, the OT7 has created plenty of extra content through documentaries, web series, variety shows, reality shows, and DVD box sets. If you want something to binge while waiting for a new album, this guide will help you relive the journey of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook so far.

Rookie King

BTS debuted in 2013, and Rookie King became their first full series. Variety shows are extremely popular in Korea, and BTS have used this format in many of their programmes. In the show, the group plays different roles, such as news anchors, bowlers, and basketball players. The series includes 8 episodes.

Where to watch: YouTube/Dailymotion

American Hustle Life

This 2014 BTS reality show follows the members as they spend two weeks in Los Angeles learning from “hip-hop tutors” like Coolio and Warren G. At times, it feels uncomfortable to watch because the series does not properly address K-pop’s past and ongoing issues with cultural appropriation.

Where to watch: YouTube/Dailymotion

BTS Summer & Winter Packages (2015-2020)

The terms “Summer Package” and “Winter Package” describe complete content sets, which include photobooks and other merchandise. Since 2015, each edition has also featured a “Making of” DVD showing BTS members during photo shoots in various locations worldwide. The “Summer Packages” with behind-the-scenes clips were filmed in Malaysia, Dubai, the Philippines, Saipan, and Korea, while the 2020 “Winter Package” was filmed in rainy Finland.

BTS Gayo (2015-2017)

BTS Gayo is another BTS variety show where the members take part in fun games focused on K-pop.

Where to watch: Weverse/YouTube

Run BTS! (2015-2023)

Run BTS, the ultimate BTS variety show, has been a cult since 2015. The members take part in all sorts of fun competitions, from zombie escape room missions to foot volleyball and the classic mafia game. When they win, they earn a reward, and when they lose, they face a punishment.

Where to watch: YouTube

BTS Memories (2015-2021)

Since 2015, BTS has released a “BTS Memories” DVD boxset every year, offering a detailed behind-the-scenes record of everything they do throughout that year.

Where to watch: Weverse/YouTube

BTS In the Soop

BTS In the Soop is a reality show starring the boy band BTS. It follows the members as they enjoy peaceful moments and take part in activities that sit “somewhere in between everyday life and leisure.”

Where to watch: Weverse/Prime Video

Are You Sure?! (2024)

Are You Sure?! is a reality series that focuses on Jimin and Jung Kook as they share their experiences.

Where to watch: JioHostar

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star (2023)

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is a docu-series that explores BTS’s journey and story.

Where to watch: AppleTV

Scripted Roles and Acting

V (Kim Taehyung) played the supporting character Suk Han-sung in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016).

Where to watch: Netflix/Viki/Prime Video

Documentary Movies & Concert Films

Burn the Stage: The Movie (2018) follows the 2017 Wings Tour.

Love Yourself in Seoul (2019) captures the concert experience on film.

Bring the Soul: The Movie (2019) follows the Love Yourself tour across Europe.

Break the Silence: The Movie (2020) documents the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas (2023) features the Busan concert as a film release.

The group also released individual member documentaries, including j-hope IN THE BOX (2023), SUGA: Road to D-DAY (2023), Jimin's Production Diary (2023), RM: Right People, Wrong Place (2024), and JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL (2024).

Voice Acting/Cameos

Bastions (2023): The group performed the opening theme for this animated series.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (2022): The show referenced the group and featured them through video footage.