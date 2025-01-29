Published 19:55 IST, January 29th 2025
BTS' RM Issues Clarification Over Viral Snow Shoveling Photos While At Military Service: I'm Not In This...
BTS' leader and rapper clarified the misunderstanding to ARMYs after a picture of soldiers shovelling went viral. He is currently undergoing military training.
BTS’ member and leader RM is currently undergoing mandatory military training. He often shares posts with ARMY(fans) on social media and update about his routine as well. The rapper recently cleared misunderstanding amongst fans after a picture of soldiers shovelling snow went viral on social media.
BTS RM clears the air about viral snow picture
RM posted story on Instagram to clear fans’ misunderstanding. He wrote, “I am not in this picture I posted on my story yesterday. I got it from the news…To all the soldiers working hard to clear the snow during the holidays, fighting!”.
This comes after the RM had previously shared a story in which few soldiers could be seen clearing out a path as they removed thick snow with shovels. Fans were furious at the fact that someone os his stature was doing this job.
What’s next for RM?
In an official statement released on January 15, BigHit announced on Weverse that the four members (RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook) will complete their basic five-week military training on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. After the recruit training graduation ceremony, they will begin their responsibilities at the training camp. The popular K-pop group, comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook.
BTS is set to reunite by mid-2025. Suga, who enlisted on September 22, 2023, is anticipated to complete his service on June 21, 2025. RM and V joined the military on December 11, 2023, and are expected to return together by June 10, 2025. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted a day later on December 12 2023, are due to finish their service on June 11, 2025.
