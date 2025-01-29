BTS' RM Issues Clarification Over Viral Snow Shoveling Photos While At Military Service: I'm Not In This...

BTS’ member and leader RM is currently undergoing mandatory military training. He often shares posts with ARMY(fans) on social media and update about his routine as well. The rapper recently cleared misunderstanding amongst fans after a picture of soldiers shovelling snow went viral on social media.

BTS RM clears the air about viral snow picture

RM posted story on Instagram to clear fans’ misunderstanding. He wrote, “I am not in this picture I posted on my story yesterday. I got it from the news…To all the soldiers working hard to clear the snow during the holidays, fighting!”.

This comes after the RM had previously shared a story in which few soldiers could be seen clearing out a path as they removed thick snow with shovels. Fans were furious at the fact that someone os his stature was doing this job.

BTS RM' post | Source: Instagram

What’s next for RM?

In an official statement released on January 15, BigHit announced on Weverse that the four members (RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook) will complete their basic five-week military training on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. After the recruit training graduation ceremony, they will begin their responsibilities at the training camp. The popular K-pop group, comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook.

File photo of BTS' RM | Source: IMDb