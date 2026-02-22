BTS Taehyung Offers Rare Glimpse Inside His New Penthouse In Seoul Worth ₹90 Crore, ARMY Call It 'Little Museum'; Here's Why

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, interacted with his ARMY on February 21 on Weverse live. During the interaction, he casually gave a brief tour of his new penthouse that he bought in 2025, leaving people surprised.

By welcoming fans into his new space, V offered a closer look at the artwork displayed throughout the house, highlighting each piece as a well-known creation by respected artists.

Inside V’s new penthouse

In the live video, Taehyung sat in his chair and casually said, "It's my new house," in English. He then gave fans a brief tour, showing a plant, some artwork displayed around the house, and a few other small details.

He first showed a painting of a child holding a white dog’s hand, with red flowers in the background. "There's a piece that I like," he confessed.

He walked into the common area and presented a plant he had been growing. A shelf stood next to it, holding a soft toy and what appeared to be books or records. As the camera did not focus on the shelf, the exact items were unclear.

"It's hard to reveal the house, I wanted to show you one by one," V said in Korean. He then pointed to a red wall where a painting of a bear eating ice cream hung. He said, "There is one more painting that I like." A chessboard with neatly arranged pieces sat directly in front of the painting.

He displayed another artefact in a different corner of the living area. Many people praised V for his sharp eye for detail and taste in unique pieces, while others happily described his home as a "museum." ARMY carefully examined every glimpse of his house, spotting items such as Alison Friend’s bear painting, the Pink BFF Lamp, the KAWS x All Rights Reserved collection, and the I Am Pinocchio sculpture.

Few also anticipated that BTS member would have gone live because he felt his fans might be worried about him. He seemed to be referring to the recent controversy linked to former ADOR CEO Min Hee-Jin’s legal dispute with BTS’ agency HYBE. Although his words made ARMY emotional, V quickly lifted the mood by sharing a glimpse of his new home. He set aside time to be with his fans as BTS prepares for its major comeback album ARIRANG, followed by concerts and a world tour.