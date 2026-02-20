BTS V Breaks Silence Over Non-Consensual Use Of Private Chats As Evidence In HYBE Vs Min Hee-Jin Legal Case

BTS V Breaks Silence Over Non-Consensual Use Of Chats As Evidence In HYBE Vs Min Hee-Jin Legal Battle: I Feel Extremely Disturbed... | Image: X

The feud between Min Hee Jin and HYBE is escalating daily, with accusations regarding the alleged similarities between ADOR's girl group NewJeans and BELIFT LAB's ILLIT. Recent developments in the legal battle show that the private messages exchanged with BTS member Taehyung were submitted as evidence. Now, Kim Taehyung, aka V, has broken his silence and stated that he did not give consent for those chats to be used in court.

According to Korean media reports, the issue began when the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favour of Min Hee Jin on February 12 in a shareholder agreement dispute with HYBE, the parent company of NewJeans’ label, ADOR.

Now, BTS Taehyung shared his thoughts on Instagram story. He reposted a report stating that KakaoTalk messages exchanged between him and Min Hee Jin had been submitted as evidence in court.

V strongly objected to the use of his private messages without permission. Writing in Korean on social media, he reportedly said, “Because she was an acquaintance of mine, I was sharing empathy, and it was part of a private, everyday conversation. I have no intention of taking sides. However, I am deeply disturbed that this conversation was submitted as evidence without my consent.”

On the 20th, HYBE also spoke to OSEN about the issue. The BTS agency reportedly said, “Since it was a private conversation with an acquaintance, it was intended to express empathy, not to agree with any specific remarks from the other party.”

HYBE also reportedly stated, “The artist also wanted to express dissatisfaction about the private conversation being submitted as court evidence without consent.”

