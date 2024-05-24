Advertisement

Hwang Bo Ra, known for her stint in K-dramas like Dali & Cocky Prince, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Business Proposal, has embraced motherhood with the birth of her first child. The actress shared the news on her Instagram handle on Friday, May 24. She tied the knot with Cha Hyun Woo in 2022 and announced her pregnancy in November last year.

Hwang Bo Ra’s reveals baby’s name

In an Instagram post, Hwang Bo Ra announced the birth of her son, who she has nick-named Oh Deok. The birth came six months after the actress announced her pregnancy. Bo Ra’s agency, WALKHOUSECOMPANY, broke the news first on Friday evening.

The label released a statement reading, “We would like to inform you that actress Hwang Bo Ra gave birth to a healthy son this afternoon on May 23. Both the mother and son are in good health and are currently resting under the care of her family. We express our gratitude to everyone who has shown their blessings and support to Hwang Bo Ra and Oh Deok (baby’s nickname). We hope you continue to show warm regards and love.”

Hwang Bo Ra’s pregnancy announcement

In a heartfelt Korean message, Hwang Bo Ra expressed the unexpected happiness bestowed upon them, thanking God for the gift of a baby angel. She reflected on the transformative power of love, emphasizing that the impending arrival of Oh Deok had opened a new chapter of profound love she never imagined.

The announcement drew a flood of congratulations from fellow celebrities. Super Junior's Choi Si Won and comedian Jo Hye Ryun showered the post with red heart emojis and warm wishes. Park Han Byul, Kwon Hwa Woon, Hwang Chan Sung, and Ko Sung Hee joined the chorus of well-wishers, creating a virtual celebration for the expecting couple.