Lee Mi Joo, the former member of the K-pop group Lovelyz, is confirmed to be in a relationship with South Korean professional football player Song Bum Keun. Reports of the two dating surfaced online earlier on Thursday, April 18, just hours later the speculation was confirmed by Lee Mijoo’s agency.

Lee Mi Joo’s agency issues a statement on her dating rumours

Confirming the news of her dating, Lee Mi Joo’s company Antenna issued a statement. They stated the actress-singer has been in touch with Song Bum Keun and asked for her fans’ support. The statement read, “They are currently getting to know each other. We ask that you warmly support the couple."

Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's rumours of their romantic relationship surfaced by posting pictures from their dates. The couple said to have travelled to Yokohama together. They even posted photos from the same location on their respective Instagram handle, fueling the dating rumours. Song Bum Keun is the goalkeeper for the J1 League team Shonan Bellmare. He's also a member of the South Korean national soccer team.

More about Lee Mi Joo

Former member Lee Mi Joo was a part of the Lovelyz female group, which Woolim Entertainment founded in 2014. With the release of their debut album, Girls' Invasion, the group announced their debut on November 17, 2014. Seven years later, in 2021, Woolim Entertainment declared the group's disbandment. Lee Mi Joo continued with her solo endeavours alongside members Jung Yein, Seo Ji Soo, Kei, Ryu Su Jeong, JIN, Lee Su Jeong, and Yoo Ji Ae.

The singer debuted solo on May 17, 2023, with the release of the double-single album Movie Star. She is also known for making numerous special guest appearances in dramas such as Kokdu: Season of Deity (2023), My Dearest Part 2 (2023), and The Gentleman.