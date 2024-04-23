Advertisement

Apink Yoon Bomi, who is currently starring in the hit K-drama Queen Of Tears, is confirmed to be in a relationship with music producer and Black Eyed Pilseung member Rado. The couple has been dating for the past 7 years. The news was confirmed by both their agencies on Tuesday, April 23.

Yoon Bomi-Rado’s agencies issue statement

When reports of Yoon Bomi and Rado dating surfaced online earlier today, it was quickly confirmed by both their agencies. They requested the fans to support the couple’s relationship.

Choi Creative Lab, Yoon Bomi’s label stated, "Upon confirmation with Yoon Bomi, she is in a good relationship as reported. However, as this pertains to the artist's private life, we are unable to confirm any additional details." The company even assured fans that she would continue her activities as an Apink member.

Rado's agency, Highup Entertainment, also released a statement asking fans to support his relationship. "Please look upon the two with warmth. Congratulations to the couple!" they said.

More about Yoon Bomi-Rado’s relationship

It has been discovered that Bomi and Rado have been dating for the past 7 years, starting from April 2017. The duo first crossed paths when Rado worked with Bomi during the making of Apink's third full-length album, Pink Revolution in 2016. He wrote, composed, and arranged the title tune, Only One.

This song, which marked their first joint venture as a composer and vocalist, turned into a turning point in their relationship. They have discreetly aided one other's songwriting and vocal careers throughout the years.