Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Eternals Star Ma Dong Seok, Ye Jung Hwa To Host Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After Registering Marriage

Ma Dong Seok and Jung Hwa reportedly registered their marriage in 2021, but could not hold their wedding due to the pandemic.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa | Image:Instagram
Actor Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa will host a post-wedding ceremony this year. The actor, who has worked in films Train to Busan, Derailed, The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos and MCU’s Eternals will be tying the knot in front of their friends and family with Jung Hwa, who is 17 years his junior. According to a report, the ceremony is on May 25. 

Ma Dong Seok-Ye Jung Hwa’s agency confirms their wedding plan

The couple’s agency, Big Punch Entertainment, confirmed the news on Monday, April 8. The statement read, “The couple will be getting married in May. The wedding will be held in a quiet private ceremony.” 

 

Ma Dong Seok-Ye Jung Hwa’s relationship timeline

Dong Seok first announced that he was dating Jung Hwa, a model, in 2016. The couple reportedly registered their marriage in 2021, but could not hold their wedding due to the pandemic. The news of their marriage first broke when the actor thanked his wife in an acceptance speech at an award function in 2022.

At that time, neither of them had made an official announcement about their engagement or marriage. In response to Ma Dong Seok's comments his agency, stated that the Eternals star and Ye Junghwa had in fact filed for marriage the year before. The couple intended to celebrate their wedding later because of their busy work schedules. 

 

The COVID-19 pandemic and their busy schedules caused difficulties during that time, so the wedding was rescheduled for a later date, which is now set for May 25 this year. Ye Jung Hwa and Ma Dong Seok started dating after joining the same agency. 

(with inputs from IANS)

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

