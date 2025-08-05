Fact Check: Is BTS Involved In Michael Jackson Tribute Album?

BTS members Taehyung, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, J-hope, and Jin have been making a buzz ever since the post-military reunion happened. OT7 are treating their ARMY with livestreams and preparing for their next album, which is slated for release at the start of 2026. The hottest news is that rumours claim BTS had recorded an unreleased Michael Jackson song for a tribute album. However, now their agency, BigHit Music, has issued a statement denying these rumours. The agency also clarified that BTS did not visit the Grouse Lodge studio in Ireland.

BTS is not working on a new song, originally written by Michael Jackson: BigHit Music

BigHit Music, the agency representing BTS, shared a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account in both Korean and English, addressing recent reports about a supposed collaboration.

The statement began: “Hello! This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to address recent media reports concerning BTS's alleged participation in a Michael Jackson tribute album.”

The agency denied any involvement in the project or recording any unreleased track at Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland. They clarified that BTS has not visited the studio and is not taking part in the tribute album. The group is currently in Los Angeles, USA, working privately on their next album.

The agency added, “BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project. The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity. We are continuing to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of inaccurate information. We express our sincere gratitude to fans for continuously showing support for BTS. We remain fully committed to supporting the artists and their endeavors. Thank you.”

How did the BTS x MJ tribute album collab rumours start?

On August 3, The Irish Sun reported that Jackson wrote several songs in the summer of 2006 while staying with his family in a converted cow shed in Ireland.