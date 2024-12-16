Former INSTAR Member Ahn Ye Song Sentenced To 8-year Prison For Killing Man In Drink And Drive Case

Former K-pop idol Ahn Ye Song, who is popularly known as DJ Yensong seems to be in trouble. The INSTAR member has been sentence to prison after driving her car under the influence of alcohol.

INSTAR member Ahn Ye Song sentenced

Former girl group member Ahn Ye Song has reportedly been sentenced to eight years in prison following a tragic incident where she caused the death of a motorcyclist while driving under the influence. As per reports, the Supreme Court recently upheld the lower court’s decision, finalising the sentence for the 29-year-old star.

File photo of Ahn Ye Song | Source: X

According to reports, earlier Ahn Ye Song was handed 10 year prison sentence, but during the appeal, it was reduced to eight years. The appellate court considered her confession and an agreement reached with the victim’s family when deciding to lower the punishment.

When did the accident occur?

For the unversed, the accident occurred in February this year when she was heavily intoxicated and was driving in Seoul’s Gangnam district during early morning. She had struck a motorcycle traveling in front of her, fatally injuring the rider, a delivery worker in his 50s.

