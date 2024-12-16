Published 13:17 IST, December 16th 2024
Former INSTAR Member Ahn Ye Song Sentenced To 8-year Prison For Killing Man In Drink And Drive Case
Former K-pop idol turned DJ, Ahn Ye Song has been sentenced to prison in the case of drunk-driving which resulted in the death of a delivery worker.
Former K-pop idol Ahn Ye Song, who is popularly known as DJ Yensong seems to be in trouble. The INSTAR member has been sentence to prison after driving her car under the influence of alcohol.
INSTAR member Ahn Ye Song sentenced
Former girl group member Ahn Ye Song has reportedly been sentenced to eight years in prison following a tragic incident where she caused the death of a motorcyclist while driving under the influence. As per reports, the Supreme Court recently upheld the lower court’s decision, finalising the sentence for the 29-year-old star.
According to reports, earlier Ahn Ye Song was handed 10 year prison sentence, but during the appeal, it was reduced to eight years. The appellate court considered her confession and an agreement reached with the victim’s family when deciding to lower the punishment.
When did the accident occur?
For the unversed, the accident occurred in February this year when she was heavily intoxicated and was driving in Seoul’s Gangnam district during early morning. She had struck a motorcycle traveling in front of her, fatally injuring the rider, a delivery worker in his 50s.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive. Her blood alcohol concentration at the time was 0.221%, well above the legal limit for license revocation. She reportedly was seen fleeing the scene of a previous traffic collision when the deadly crash occurred. The court highlighted her failure to stop and provide assistance as a critical factor in the case, stating that she neglected her legal obligations under the Road Traffic Act.
