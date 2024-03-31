Han So Hee Takes A Dig At Ex Boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol With Now-deleted Cryptic Post

Advertisement

Amidst ongoing speculation surrounding their alleged relationship, South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol officially ended their romance, just two weeks after making their dating news public. Confirmation of the breakup came from representatives of Ryu Jun Yeol, who stated, “It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup.” Minutes later the Nevertheless shared her reaction to the breakup on her blog post.

Han So Hee’s blog update post-breakup with Ryu Jun Yeol

In her blog post, Han So Hee uploaded a famous photo of Nicole Kidman looking free after her divorce from Tom Cruise, which some saw as an indication of her relief over the split with Ryu Jun Yeol.

In response to a fan's comment, she appeared to criticise the Reply 1988 star for being silent about his romantic relationships with her and his ex Hyeri. While he kept mute during the ordeal, Han So Hee expressed her frustration and stated that she felt forced to speak up for her fans.

How was Hyeri involved in the entire controversy?

Facing online harassment and speculation about overlapping relationships, Han So Hee returned to Instagram on March 29, mentioning Hyeri in her post and expressing her desire for direct communication. However, her approach was met with criticism from fans, who felt it was unnecessary to involve Hyeri in the conversation.

The relationship timeline between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol traces back to March when Dispatch's reports captured them vacationing in Hawaii. While Hyeri had said that she was still in a relationship with Jun Yeol by March, So Hee maintained that she did not know about it and was told they were broken up.