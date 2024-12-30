Happy Birthday V: How A Chance Audition Led to Kim Taehyung Becoming Biggest K-Pop Sensation And Wealthiest BTS Member

BTS’s Kim Tae-hyung aka V celebrates his 29th birthday today. South Korea is in full swing with fans painting the cities in purple. After enlisting in the military alongside the other BTS members in December 2023, V is set to return in June 2025. In his absence, the Purple ARMY is honouring him in their own special way. As the most loved member of BTS and holder of the title of most handsome for six years, V's rise to fame was somewhat unexpected. Despite entering the industry by chance, he has now become the wealthiest member of the group.

When Kim Tae-hyung Aka V auditioned at Big Hit Entertainment by chance

V was born on December 30, 1995, in the Seo District of Daegu, South Korea, and grew up in Geochang County as the eldest of three siblings. His love for singing began in elementary school and with his father's encouragement, he started learning the saxophone in middle school to pursue music more seriously. V’s journey into the entertainment industry began when he joined Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee after passing an audition in Daegu.

V | Image: X

At the age of fifteen, V unexpectedly began his idol journey when he accompanied his friend to an audition at Big Hit Entertainment, just to offer moral support. However, an executive saw his potential and urged him to audition and even qualify. After getting his parents' approval, V decided to seize the opportunity and became an official trainee. In 2013, he made his debut with BTS, quickly gaining a large following and establishing himself as one of the most adored artists of his generation.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s net worth

V (Kim Taehyung) is BTS' wealthiest member with a net worth of around $40 million which is ₹300 crore. His income comes from both his work with BTS and his solo projects in acting, including his role in the K-drama Hwarang, and music, particularly solo OSTs. These ventures have played a major role in boosting the group’s overall net worth.

V | Image: X