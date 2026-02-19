Inside BTS J-Hope’s Birthday Celebration: Custom Cakes, Luxury Gifts, Fun TikTok Video and More

BTS J-Hope celebrated his 32nd birthday on February 18. With many happy moments, cakes were undeniably the centrepiece of the festivities. Hobi went live to connect with fans, where he cut several personalised birthday cakes and created a virtual party for ARMY worldwide. He also posted a TikTok video that quickly went viral and gave fans a glimpse of some gifts he received.

J-Hope added a playful twist to the celebrations by sharing a fun TikTok video. In the clip, he films himself sitting behind a birthday cake, while a phone placed just beyond it plays a video of him saying, “It is my birthday.”

In the video, he leans towards the screen and blows, making the candle on the real cake in front of him go out as if by magic.

The celebrations also featured a luxury surprise. As Louis Vuitton’s global ambassador, J-Hope received a stylish birthday gift from the fashion house, a premium designer bag, along with a bouquet and a handwritten note.

Out of all the cakes he shared, one especially caught attention. It was a tall three-tier green cake with a dripping design, silver fortune cookies, colourful sprinkles, and the word “hope” clearly displayed on it.

Another cake brought a totally different look. A close-up photo showed it lightly covered in cocoa powder and finished with a croissant on top, mixing simple style with a warm charm.

The celebrations also included his fellow BTS members. RM posted a funny collage of J-Hope that first appears to show him wearing an oversized wig. The “wig”, however, is actually a bird sitting on his head. It suddenly flies off, creating a perfectly timed visual joke that fans found hilarious.

BTS - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are now getting ready for their much-awaited comeback after completing their mandatory military service.