In a whirlwind of speculation and online chatter, the curtain has finally been drawn back on the relationship between actor Ryu Jun Yeol and Nevertheless star Han So Hee. After a day of frenzied fan theories and Instagram musings, C-Jes Studios, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, issued an official statement on March 16 and confirmed their romantic involvement.

Han So Hee confirms dating Ryu Jun Yeol

The statement by the agency disclosed that the couple has been dating since the early days of January this year, with Ryu Jun Yeol recently expressing his affection for Han So Hee. Shortly after the agency's announcement, Han So Hee took to social media to personally address the matter. In a handwritten note shared with her followers, she acknowledged her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol and requested that the term 'hwanseung' (Korean slang for cheating or rebounding) not be associated with their romance.

She revealed that their initial encounter was at a photo exhibition, where she intended to visit with a photographer friend.

Han So Hee issues a note of apology for Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex

Addressing potential conflicts with Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend, Hyeri, Han So Hee clarified the timeline of their relationship and revealed that their feelings for each other developed in 2024, following Ryu Jun Yeol's earlier breakup. She expressed regret over a previous Instagram story against Hyeri and admitted it was impulsive and apologised for any distress caused.

She said, “I think I lost my mind for a bit and posted something rude because I saw a flood of rumours saying that my relationship began before hers ended.”

The social media drama escalated after Han So Hee and Hyeri engaged in a subtle exchange on their respective platforms. Hyeri, who was in a seven-year relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol, had previously hinted at her feelings through cryptic messages, leading to further scrutiny when reports emerged of Ryu Jun Yeol's involvement with Han So Hee.