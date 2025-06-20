Ju Haknyeon's 'Prostitution' Controversy Explained: Why THE BOYZ Member Has Been Kicked Out Of The K-Pop Group

K-pop group THE BOYZ has recently faced a lot of public scrutiny due to multiple controversies involving drinking, smoking, and dating rumours. The situation worsened last month when reports of Ju Haknyeon's private meeting with a former Japanese AV actress came to light, resulting in the termination of his contract and his removal from the group. On June 19, some members of THE BOYZ apologised to their fans for the emotional distress caused by these recent scandals.

Ju Haknyeon controversy explained

Ju Haknyeon’s unexpected removal from the group has sparked widespread discussion. The agency, ONE HUNDRED, announced on June 18 that Haknyeon had been removed from THE BOYZ and his contract had been terminated.

The controversy began when photos of Haknyeon with Japanese AV actress Asuka Kirara at a Tokyo lounge appeared online. Initially labelled as a personal outing, the situation escalated after a complaint was filed at Gangnam Police Station. The complaint accused the idol of violating South Korea’s prostitution laws under Article 4 of the Act on the Punishment of Arranging Sexual Traffic. It also called for an investigation into the potential involvement of other entertainment industry figures. This development came shortly after Haknyeon released a handwritten statement denying the accusations.

Ju Haknyeon acknowledged attending a private gathering on May 30, where the widely circulated photos were taken, but firmly denied any criminal involvement. He stated, “On 30 May 2025, I did attend a private drinking gathering with an acquaintance. However, I strongly refute any claims that I have engaged in prostitution or any illegal activity as reported. I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologise to those who were shocked by this.”

As per reports, the agency's CEO, Cha Ga Won, also apologised publicly, saying, “We sincerely apologise for the recent incidents involving our artists and staff. We take full responsibility and deeply reflect on our shortcomings in oversight.” Following the announcement, the remaining members of THE BOYZ shared heartfelt messages. Member Juyeon wrote, “We understand how heavy and confusing today must have been. We are truly sorry.”

The members of THE BOYZ, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric used their messaging subscription app to apologise to their fans, THE B (THE BOYZ's fandom). Their apology followed the sudden announcement from their agency, ONE HUNDRED, regarding the immediate contract termination of Ju Haknyeon.

Earlier, Sunwoo, who recently faced allegations of partying with underage influencers, shared a more detailed note, stating, "I will reflect on past mistakes and work on becoming a better person." This incident comes amidst various controversies in K-pop, including former NCT 127 member Taeil’s alleged rape case and accusations targeting members of ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ.