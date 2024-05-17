Jung Hae In Sparks Dating Rumour With BLACKPINK Jisoo After Following Shipper Account

Advertisement

Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK Jisoo starred together in the 2021 K-drama Snowdrop. Their chemistry on screen was praised by the netizens and the fans of the duo also wished that the two stars would date each other in real life. Jung Hae In has been very supportive of the singer-actress’ career ventures even after their drama ended.

He attended the group’s concert last year and recently sent a food truck to Jisoo's upcoming drama’s shooting location, fueling speculations of a romantic relationship. In recent news, the actor was seen following a Jung Hae In-Jisoo shipper account, which got mixed reactions from the fans.

Jung Hae In follows shipper account

An Instagram story from a Jung Hae In-Jisoo shipper revealed that the actor was now following them. As a result, fans started speculating that the two might be dating. However, soon after Jung Hae In unfollowed the account hinting that he might have followed the handle accidentally.

Many fans claim that his manager oversees his profile as well and that he may have inadvertently followed the fan account. They emphasized that it is a rather clear hint and that it is doubtful that the account was deliberately followed.

More about Jisoo and Jung Hae In

Jisoo is the lead vocalist of the K-pop group BLACKPINK. When she was still a trainee, she made her acting debut in music videos. In her debut drama, Snowdrop, she co-starred with Jung Hae In in the lead role. Influenza and Omniscient Reader are her future projects.

2013 saw Jung Hae In make his acting debut in the drama Bride of the Century. Since then, the actor has portrayed a number of unusual characters, including a young single father in One Spring Night and a homophobic soldier with anger management difficulties in Prison Playbook. He was going to play the lead in Mom's Friend's Son, an upcoming romantic comedy. Alongside him, Jung So Min will also take the key role in the project.